Could the U.S. be on the brink of war with Iran? A retired U.S Army major who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says we are one misstep away from Iran “bloodying our nose.” Major Danny Sjursen joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters for some exclusive insight to the latest airstrikes between Iran and the U.S. where Sjursen says American troops have become “rocket magnets.”
Exclusive – Retired U.S. Army Major: U.S. troops are rocket magnets for Iran, President should be stripped of unilateral power to launch airstrikes
