Exclusive – Police reform commission chair, Baines looks to implement policy change in use of lethal force after city pays out millions from police shootings

Police reform in Fresno is officially in the works. This week a new implementation team conducted its first meeting. The team, headed by former police officer and city council member, Oliver Baines is putting the wheels in motion to implement the 73 recommendations from the police reform commission. Baines says the implementation team must be transparent and says the police department is already starting to incorporate some of the recommendations. Baines also says they are working on implementing a new standard for the use of lethal force and if officers will continue to be present on school campuses in the fall.