Many of us have seen the disturbing videos of violence and hate against our Asian American Pacific-Islander communities in the Central Valley and across the country. Most notably the mass shooting in Atlanta where six asian woman were killed. This week Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer and city leaders announced a resolution in hopes to it will provide tangible change, as Asian Americans make up Fresno’s second-largest community of color. On Sunday Morning Matters, Alexan Balekian hosts an exclusive panel discussion over this critical epidemic of hate and violence with California U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Heng, former district 21 congressman T.J. Cox, community leader and activist of Hmong Innovating politics Katie Moua and the executive director of the Asian Business and Institute and Resource Center Blong Xiong.
Exclusive Panel: Breaking The Silence- Did the politics of the pandemic fuel the hate against our AAPI community?
