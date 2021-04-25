Exclusive Panel: Armenian genocide recognized formally by President Biden, why now and what’s the global impact?

Saturday marked the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, it also marked the first time a U.S sitting president recognized the atrocities as a genocide. President Biden formally recognized the annihilation of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turks from 1915-1923. Biden notified the Turkish president on Friday in their first phone call since Biden took office. In an exclusive panel on Sunday Morning Matters, Alexan Balekian talked with Congressman Adam Schiff, famed criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos, Hon. Armenian Consul of the Republic of Armenian, Fresno Berj Apkarian and the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America Aram Hamparian about the historic announcement and the local and global impact of it.
President Biden’s statement formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, April 24, 2021.