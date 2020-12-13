One but not done! Outgoing congressman for California’s 21st district, T.J. Cox tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters he will run for this seat again. Cox conceded to republican David Valadao last week. In his first interview since losing the election Cox admitted he was prepared to ask for a recount but could not find enough evidence to overturn the election.
EXCLUSIVE – Outgoing congressman T.J. Cox says he “absolutely” will run again for CA-21 seat
