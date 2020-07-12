Is the confederate flag a symbol of racism and hate or a symbol of free speech? President Donald Trump believes displaying the flag flies under the first amendment. In an exclusive interview at the White House the president tells Nexstar’s Jessi Turnure NASCAR’s decision to ban the flag is up to them, but Trump views it as banning freedom of speech. Trump also hints towards another round of stimulus checks but the amount and timeline of those new payments are still being worked out.
Exclusive: One on one with President Trump, why he says displaying the confederate flag is a symbol of “free speech”
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: