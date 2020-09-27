EXCLUSIVE – Obama’s former communication campaign advisor: Russia is actively engaged in attacking election right now

Just two days before the first presidential debate, a former communication campaign advisor for President Obama claims Russia is actively engaged in attacking the election right now. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Spencer Critchley, says presidential candidate Joe Biden has the upper hand in the polls and is crushing President Trump in fundraising. Critchley also believes social media will also play a vital role in the election process.
