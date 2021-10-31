Exclusive – North Valley assemblyman Gray questions CA Natural Resource secretary Crowfoot’s water usage plan, “It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

A group of congressional republicans issued a letter to President Biden and governor Gavin Newsom this week urging their administrations to issue emergency declaration following the massive rainstorm. The letter urged them to issue emergency declarations and direct relevant federal and state agencies to temporarily waive all impediments that limit operations of the Delta pumps to ensure none of these storm flows go to waste. North Valley assemblyman and democrat Adam Gray agrees more needs to be done on the state and federal levels to store water. Gray also questioned Natural Resources secretary Wade Crowfoot’s water usage plan.