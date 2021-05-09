Exclusive – Newsom appointee, Cal OSBA director Tara Lynn Gray: I don’t see any reason why the governor wouldn’t fully reopen the state in June

Governor Newsom plans to fully reopen the state on June 15, but only if several metrics are met in the battle against the pandemic. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Tara Lynn Gray says she sees no reason why the governor would not full reopen by the target date. Gray was appointed by Newsom to direct the office of the small business advocate,

Before her new role with GoBiz under Newsom’s administration, Gray was the CEO for the Fresno Black Chamber of Commerce. Gray says she has not talked with one African American business owner in the Central Valley who blames Newsom for either losing their business or struggling to keep it afloat.