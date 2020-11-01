Just two days before election night and a new poll shows congressman Devin Nunes is in a tight race with political newcomer Phil Arballo. The race for congressional seat in district 22 is down to five points according to “Strategies 360 research.” It shows Nunes has 51% of the vote while his democratic opponent Arballo stands at 46%. The same poll from late June found nunes at 51% and Arballo at 42%. The poll’s sample is 45% republican, 35% democrat and 20% no party preference.
Congressman nunes has not lost a congressional race since 2003.
EXCLUSIVE: New poll shows congressman Nunes’ lead down to 5-points, Arballo claims race is neck-n-neck
Just two days before election night and a new poll shows congressman Devin Nunes is in a tight race with political newcomer Phil Arballo. The race for congressional seat in district 22 is down to five points according to “Strategies 360 research.” It shows Nunes has 51% of the vote while his democratic opponent Arballo stands at 46%. The same poll from late June found nunes at 51% and Arballo at 42%. The poll’s sample is 45% republican, 35% democrat and 20% no party preference.