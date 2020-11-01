EXCLUSIVE: New poll shows congressman Nunes’ lead down to 5-points, Arballo claims race is neck-n-neck

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A man that was just involved in a solo vehicle crash was struck and killed early Sunday morning near North Fork by a driver suspected of being under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. along a stretch of Road 222 just west of Bonnie B Road, said Sgt. Ethan Jackson. A man, identified as Joshua Ghziouna, 28, of North Fork, was involved in a solo crash that left his 2005 Porsche Cayenne on its roof in the middle of the road.