It’s been a whirlwind of a first week for Fresno’s new top cop. On Monday, Paco Balderrama was sworn-in as Fresno’s first Latino police chief. By the end of the week he was in contact with their federal partners to stave off any credible threats of domestic terrorism leading up to Inauguration Day. Chief Balderrama reflects on his first week and the immediate action his prepared to take to curb a recent rash of gun violence to start the new year.
Exclusive: New Fresno police Balderrama says department is in contact with Feds over Inauguration threats, “No credible threat, to this point.”
