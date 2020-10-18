EXCLUSIVE: Mathis vs Phelps – The race for state assembly district 26 heats up, candidates duel over issues plaguing the South Valley and state

Youth versus experience is on the ballot for a state assembly seat dominated in years past by the republican party. The incumbent, Devon Mathis is looking to win a fourth term in the assembly, while his young 26-year old challenger, Drew Phelps is looking to score a major upset. Both candidates joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the issues plaguing the South Valley and the state.

