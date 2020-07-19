KSEE24 RESCAN /
EXCLUSIVE: Local state senator Hurtado relishing in her new role on Biden Campaign, says the former VP needs to pick a woman of color on the democratic ticket

It doesn’t seem to be a question of if but when will presidential hopeful Joe Biden select a woman to become his running mate. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, state senator Melissa Hurtado said it needs to not only be a woman but a woman of color. Hurtado is now part of the Biden campaign as one of the national leaders on his national Latino committee.

