EXCLUSIVE: Local leader and businessman Chris Milton lays out his new platform as he enters race for SCCCD seat in Clovis

He’s a powerful voice and influence in the black community and now Chris Milton was to take his business mentality to the State Center Community College District. In an exclusive conversation on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Milton announced he will be running for the SCCCD seat for the Clovis area. Currently Debbie Ikeda is the trustee. Milton has also been outspoken on police reform for the Fresno police department. He challenged the city’s new reform commission to not ask for an extension and get it done on the deadline that was given by city council members.

