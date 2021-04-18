Fresno city council member Miguel Arias and local activist Ben Martin can agree on one thing, they don’t like each other. Arias and Martin joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to offer new details into Martin’s profanity laced tirade aimed at Arias. Martin claims Arias cussed at him first and would not shake his hand. No video proof has surfaced of that allegation.
Exclusive: Local activist Ben Martin doubles down on profanity laced attack against councilman Arias, as he could face legal action
by: Alexan Balekian