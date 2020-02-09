Exclusive: Is there systemic racism within FUSD? Superintendent Nelson reveals new details into Roosevelt teacher’s actions in unfiltered interview

It's the biggest problem facing Fresno and the mayoral race, where should the homeless be housed? Former police chief and mayoral candidate Jerry Dyer is proposing a plan to build navigation centers around the Poverello House and the Fresno Rescue Mission. Dyer believes this would be the best way to help solve the crisis as the services to help the homeless are based in downtown Fresno. City council members Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Esmeralda Soria are rejecting the idea, saying they don't their districts to become the skid row of Fresno. They believe triage centers should be available in all areas of the city.