Exclusive: Is there systemic racism within FUSD? Superintendent Nelson reveals new details into Roosevelt teacher’s actions in unfiltered interview

From the Bullard blackface scandal to a Roosevelt teacher being accused of using racist curriculum, Fresno Unified continues to be under fire for what some parents feel is systemic racism within the district. Fresno Unified School District superintendent Bob Nelson isn’t shying away from the allegations. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters Nelson reveals new details into their investigation of the Roosevelt teacher. Nelson also touches on the new bond measure that will be on the ballot and the continued controversy between the board and Trustee Terry Slatic.

