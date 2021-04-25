The calls for sweeping police reform reached a swift and powerful turning point after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the death of George Floyd. However, is the city of Fresno and its police department ready for reform? One of the city’s police reform commission members says it’s not only ready but they have lacked progress. Fresno State NAACP president D’Aungillique Jackson says the commission is unhappy with how the city has stalled in their response to their 73 recommendations. Jackson joined Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama in an exclusive conversation with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters following the historic guilty verdict.
Exclusive: Is Fresno ready for police reform after Chauvin verdict? Fresno State NAACP leader says city has lacked progress and commission is unhappy
