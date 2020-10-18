Hip hop star Kanye West is not giving up on his bid to become the 46th president of the United States. West released a new presidential ad this week asking voters to write him in on the ballot. West is on the ballot in California but as the running mate for the American Independent party, whose presidential candidate is Rocky De La Fuente. De La Fuente joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters and says he has never spoke with West. He also said that West is “stupid” for going rogue.
EXCLUSIVE: AI presidential candidate, De La Fuente calls his CA running mate Kanye West “stupid” for going rogue
by: Alexan Balekian