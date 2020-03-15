EXCLUSIVE: How safe is Fresno County from the coronavirus pandemic? How testing works and how we should react

Our fears of the deadly coronavirus pandemic is reaching its peak as a fourth new case tested positive in the Central Valley: There’s now two in Tulare County, one in Fresno County, and another in Madera county.

There’s more questions than answers when it comes to how do we prepare and prevent this virus from spreading. How should we react? If we’re experiencing symptoms, how do we get tested?

On Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County’s Director of Public Health David Pomaville and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig sat down with Alexan Balekian to answer these questions.

The entire interview, including how long this pandemic could last, airs on Sunday at 8 a.m.

