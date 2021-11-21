Exclusive – House Intel Chair, “Build, Back, Better bill will reduce inflation and get people back to work,” as it passes the House but faces uphill battle in Senate

Just days after the Biden Administration scores a big victory with the signing of the $1-trillion infrastructure bill, House democrats pass Biden’s Build, Back, Better $1.75 trillion dollar bill. The chairman of the House Intel Committee, congressman Adam Schiff joins Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters on why this will end inflation and get people back to work.

