EXCLUSIVE: Governor Newsom’s economic czar, Tom Steyer: Health remains the priority over economic rebound

More than four months into battling the COVID-19 pandemic, governor Newsom’s economic czar says the state’s priority remains health rather than economic rebound. While pushing a new initiative to buy local and buy safe, former democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters to give an update on the state’s economic task force.

