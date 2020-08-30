EXCLUSIVE: GOP’s senior advisor for ‘Black Voices’ doesn’t know why Trump hasn’t condemned Jacob Blake shooting and calls Biden an “unquestioned bigot”

In an explosive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, the GOP’s senior advisor for ‘Black Voices’ can’t offer an explanation on why President Trump has yet to condemn or even comment on the Jacob Blake police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Paris Dennard, who was appointed by President Trump to serve as a commissioner on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, did offer a scathing attack on the Black Lives Matter movement and labeled former Vice President and the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden an unquestioned bigot and racist.