EXCLUSIVE – GOP spokesperson: Trump’s unmasking moment in return to the White House was a show of strength and good for the American people while media suffered a hysterical meltdown

It’s hard to gage what most Americans felt about the moment President Trump returned to the White House and ripped off his mask at the top of the West Wing staircase, but the national spokesperson for the Republican party says it showed strength was a good moment for the American people. GOP spokesperson Liza Harrington joined Alexan Balekian in an exclusive interview on KSEE24 News less than 24-hours after the President returned to the White House. Harrington says the President and First Lady, Melania are doing just fine and will be ready to debate Joe Biden on October 15th.