In an explosive exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters the GOP national spokesperson, Liz Harrington claims President Trump won the election and Biden will not be inaugurated. Harrington says voter fraud was committed in several states and backs Trump’s claims that the election was stolen and election officials are thieves.
EXCLUSIVE – GOP spokesperson, Liz Harrington: Trump won the election, Biden will not be inaugurated because he didn’t win with real votes
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: