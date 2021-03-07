The third largest school district in the state says they are ready for elementary students to return to the classroom right after Spring break on April 6th. In an exclusive dual interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson and the president of the Fresno Teachers Association Manuel Bonilla reveal how they were already updating there reopening plans despite Governor Newsom’s new plans to offer monetary incentives to reopen by April 1.
Exclusive: FUSD superintendent, FTA president detail new red-tier reopening plan, vaccinating educators, classroom setup and testing policy
by: Alexan Balekian