Reopening schools and getting students back into their classrooms remains a hot debate and lacks a concrete plan on the local and state level. The president of the Fresno Teachers Association, Manuel Bonilla joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss if the union is willing to alter their orange tier reopening plan to match up with the proposal state lawmakers laid out this week. Bonilla is now calling on the county to prioritize vaccine distribution to all educators, students and their parents.
Exclusive: FTA president Bonilla calls on county to prioritize vaccines for educators, students and parents
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: