In his first one-on-one television interview, Fresno’s new top cop reveals why this job was calling his name. In a Sunday Morning Matters exclusive, Oklahoma City’s deputy chief, Paco Balderrama says he vetted out Fresno first and then got some help along the way from mayor-elect former police chief Jerry Dyer. Balderrama, Fresno’s first Hispanic police chief, will start on January 11.
EXCLUSIVE – Fresno’s new top cop credits former chief Dyer for getting the job, believes change will be difficult and calls himself a ‘social butterfly’
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: