EXCLUSIVE: Fresno’s mayor-elect: “Police defunding is not the answer, nor reality” Dyer lays out his vision for police reform for city

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With calls across the country echoing to defund police, Fresno mayor-elect and former police chief Jerry Dyer says it’s not realistic. In an exclusive conversation with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Dyer lays out his vision of police reform once he becomes mayor next January. Dyer also says the chokehold move is seldomly used by Fresno police but has been part of the training techniques used for department’s across the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know