EXCLUSIVE: Fresno’s mayor-elect: “Police defunding is not the answer, nor reality” Dyer lays out his vision for police reform for city

With calls across the country echoing to defund police, Fresno mayor-elect and former police chief Jerry Dyer says it’s not realistic. In an exclusive conversation with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Dyer lays out his vision of police reform once he becomes mayor next January. Dyer also says the chokehold move is seldomly used by Fresno police but has been part of the training techniques used for department’s across the country.
