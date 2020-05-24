EXCLUSIVE: Fresno State president says university faces $31 million deficit from pandemic, students required to wear face masks in classrooms and not ruling out fans attending games in the Fall

Could the Red Wave be allowed to attend Fresno State football games in the Fall? Fresno State university president Dr. Joseph Castro is not ruling it out. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Castro believes there’s a chance students could come back to campus in the Fall. Castro did reveal students will be required to wear face masks in classrooms and will have their temperatures taken. Castro also revealed the university faces a $31 million deficit from the pandemic, hoping not to cut athletic programs to make up for it.