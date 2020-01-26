Exclusive: Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall: says department’s guns are falling out of compliance, in battle with city over who should foot the bill

Fresno’s top cop is pushing for his officers to get new guns and is asking the city to help foot the bill. In a rare and candid conversation on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, police chief Andy Hall says his department’s guns are falling out of compliance and they need to replace at least 900 weapons. The price tag is just north of half-a-million dollars. Hall wrote a memo to the city council and Mayor Lee Brand addressing the problem but has yet to receive a response. Hall also addressed why he backed mayor Brand on banning CCW holders to enter City Hall with their guns.
