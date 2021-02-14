More questions than answers. Governor Gavin Newsom drop by the Fresno Fairgrounds for a rare visit to the Valley. Many were expecting the governor to announce Fresno county will be the new home to a FEMA mass vaccination site. That didn’t happen and the governor left without making any real promises to get Fresno county residents up to speed on getting vaccinated. Fresno county supervisors Nathan Magsig and Buddy Mendes joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss what the governor’s visit meant to them and what comes next.
Exclusive: Fresno county supervisor Mendes: Governor’s Valley visit “was a dog and pony show, with no ponies.”
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: