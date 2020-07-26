The war of words between Fresno county supervisor and assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula have yet to simmer. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, supervisor Magsig fired back at Arambula saying he will not pick winner and losers when it comes to doling out CARES Act funding to community based organizations. Magsig criticized Arambula for picking only 17 community based organizations to help, pointing out there are hundreds in the county. Magsig says the supervisors are allowing health department officials and CAO Jean Rousseau to screen those CBOs who have submitted applications for CARES Act funding.
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno county supervisor Magsig fires back at Arambula: We are transparent and we will not pick winners and losers
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: