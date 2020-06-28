The call for police reform in our country at this time is coming in loud and clear and the sheriff in Fresno County says she tells her deputies there’s a big lesson in all of this, your being watched. Sheriff Margaret Mims says her department will not ban choke holds outright and is looking to fade out the carotid restraint during training. Mims also addressed the COVID-19 outbreak in the Fresno County jail and the reinstatement of zero dollar bail.
EXCLUSIVE – Fresno County Sheriff: Biggest lesson in police reform is to remind and reinforce to my deputies that your always being watched
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: