EXCLUSIVE – Fresno County Dems vote out one of their own for exposing the party accepting police campaign funds, Emily Cameron now seeking legal action

In a secret vote this week, the Fresno county democratic party voted out one of their own elected members. District two committee member Erica Cameron exposed the party and other democrats for taking campaign donations from police organizations. Cameron wanted to ban that practice. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Cameron says she was booted out as retaliation for creating a website that features who took money from law enforcement during elections. Cameron says she will seek legal action against the local democratic office.