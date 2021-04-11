Fresno county district attorney, Lisa Smittcamp admits she has signed the recall effort against governor Newsom and is not shying away from sharing her disdain for his justice reform policies and the ones that could be coming soon. Smittcamp joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters for a range of topics, including her war of words with the new L.A. county district attorney George Gascon.
Exclusive – Fresno County DA: Newsom is not competent to be in office, rips justice reform proposals under Newsom, Bonta and Gascon
by: Alexan Balekian