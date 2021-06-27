Exclusive – Fresno county clerk, Kus pushing for the recall to be a special election with a date in the fall

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week the recall effort against California governor Gavin Newsom cleared its final hurdle, now voters await a date. The other question is, will it be a special election or a regular election. The newly named Fresno county clerk, registrar of voters James Kus joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss what would be best for the county.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics