This week the recall effort against California governor Gavin Newsom cleared its final hurdle, now voters await a date. The other question is, will it be a special election or a regular election. The newly named Fresno county clerk, registrar of voters James Kus joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss what would be best for the county.
Exclusive – Fresno county clerk, Kus pushing for the recall to be a special election with a date in the fall
