Exclusive: Fresno council president believes Tower Theater sale will not turn into a court battle and rejects renaming Chandler Airport and Meux Home

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The iconic Tower Theater could become the focus of an lengthy court battle between the city of Fresno and the group buying it, Adventure Church. The owners of the church said they will not budge on the sale and the city is interfering in the purchase of it. Fresno city council president Luis Chavez says they are hoping to come to an agreement soon where lawyers will not get involved. Chavez also rejects renaming the Chandler Airport and the Meux Home as the council will soon vote on this issue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics