Exclusive: Fresno council president believes Tower Theater sale will not turn into a court battle and rejects renaming Chandler Airport and Meux Home

The iconic Tower Theater could become the focus of an lengthy court battle between the city of Fresno and the group buying it, Adventure Church. The owners of the church said they will not budge on the sale and the city is interfering in the purchase of it. Fresno city council president Luis Chavez says they are hoping to come to an agreement soon where lawyers will not get involved. Chavez also rejects renaming the Chandler Airport and the Meux Home as the council will soon vote on this issue.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: