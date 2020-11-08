EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Co. Supervisor Brandau says he may have exposed around 50-people before testing positive to COVID-19

In a shocking admission, Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau says he may have exposed at least 50-people before he tested positive to COVID-19. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Brandau says he didn’t wear a mask when he went to an election watch party with friends after knowingly exhibiting COVID like symptoms. Brandau says he feels tired from time to time and is experiencing a cough.

