EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Co. Supervisor Brandau says he may have exposed around 50-people before testing positive to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Two men were arrested in connection to a Tulare County shooting that left a man killed and another injured, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The suspects, Adrian Cavasos, 28, and Andrew Cavasos, 22, were arrested Saturday evening for a shooting that occured in the area of 12400 Avenue 80 in the town of Teviston, said spokeswoman Liz Jones. Two men were shot during a fight with the suspects near the roadway.