When can students go back to school? Is there herd immunity in Fresno county? Is there concrete data that shows restaurants, hair salons, nail salons and gyms are domains for spreading the virus? In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian, Fresno county health director David Pomaville opens up about how the county has handled the pandemic and the potential of getting out of the most restrictive tier in two weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Co. Health Director admits some regrets in handling the pandemic, believes county could be 2 weeks away from getting out of the purple
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: