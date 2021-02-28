Exclusive: Fresno Co. GOP chair: Republican party is 100% the party of Trump, Rep. Valadao no longer has our support

The Fresno county republican party is looking for a new candidate to support in congressional district 22. For the first time, the party’s chair admits they will no longer support republican congressman David Valadao following his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Fred Vanderhoof tells Alexan Balekian the party is 100% percent the party of Trump.

