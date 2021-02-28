Exclusive: Fresno Co. GOP chair: Republican party is 100% the party of Trump, Rep. Valadao no longer has our support

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A Merced woman was arrested Saturday after an argument led to a stabbing, according to Merced Police.

Officers responded to the area of 52 E. Donna Drive for a report of a stabbing. As they arrived, the victim pointed at the suspect, identified as Starlene Aguilar, 34, of Merced, who was fleeing on foot.