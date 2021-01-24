The former Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta says America is at war with domestic terrorism following the deadly Capitol riots. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Panetta says the government should classify followers of extremists groups like QAnon and Antifa as terrorists. Panetta also describes how our nation let its guard down, comparing it to the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Exclusive: Former Sec. of Defense Panetta: We are at war with domestic terrorism, Antifa and QAnon followers should be classified as terrorists
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: