Exclusive: Former Sec. of Defense Panetta: We are at war with domestic terrorism, Antifa and QAnon followers should be classified as terrorists

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The former Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta says America is at war with domestic terrorism following the deadly Capitol riots. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Panetta says the government should classify followers of extremists groups like QAnon and Antifa as terrorists. Panetta also describes how our nation let its guard down, comparing it to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics