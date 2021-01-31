Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer says he’s just about ready to announce whether or not he will challenge governor Gavin Newsom in 2022. Faulconer lashing out at Newsom’s decision-making and what he calls a lack of transparency when it comes to the vaccine rollout and the handling of the pandemic. Faulconer says schools should have reopened long time ago and says Newsom’s latest decision to reopen was based on science but rather politics.
Exclusive: Former San Diego mayor Faulconer lashes out at Newsom, “I’m anxious to make a change at the top in California, my announcement coming shortly”
February 07 2021 03:30 pm