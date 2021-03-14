Will democrats continue to show their allegiance to governor Gavin Newsom and not put their name on a pending recall ballot? The former press secretary for governor Gray Davis when he was recalled joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to handicap the recall election. Steven Maviglio believes 400 names will be on that ballot, saying it will more than likely happen in November.
Exclusive: Former press secretary for Gray Davis believes 400 people will enter recall election, but no democrat should
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: