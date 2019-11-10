This week downtown Fresno morphed into the epicenter for the largest economic summit in the state’s history. It had a lot of people talking about jobs, education and transportation. Some even speculating Governor Gavin Newsom would call on for former mayor Ashley Swearengin to join his California Transportation Commission. Swearengin addressed the rumors and her political future in a rare and candid conversation with KSEE24 political host Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters.
EXCLUSIVE: Former mayor Swearengin not looking to join Newsom’s California Transportation Commission
by: Alexan Balekian