Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Former mayor Swearengin not looking to join Newsom’s California Transportation Commission

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week downtown Fresno morphed into the epicenter for the largest economic summit in the state’s history. It had a lot of people talking about jobs, education and transportation. Some even speculating Governor Gavin Newsom would call on for former mayor Ashley Swearengin to join his California Transportation Commission. Swearengin addressed the rumors and her political future in a rare and candid conversation with KSEE24 political host Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com