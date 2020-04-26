EXCLUSIVE – Former congressman Valadao: I don’t want to play undocumented or not, we need to take care of all essential workers

It’s not a time to play politics or to have an immigration debate! That’s the message former District-21 congressman David Valadao is relaying to his former colleagues in Washington. In his conversation with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Valadao, a dairy farmer from Hanford, says undocumented farm workers are essential. He went on to say all essential workers need to receive help during this time. Valadao also believes he will regain the congressional seat he lost to T.J. Cox in 2018 despite not being able to campaign during the pandemic.

