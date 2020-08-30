The Central Valley continues to be one of the country’s COVID hot spots according to one of the top health officers on the White House coronavirus task force. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Dr. Deborah Birx says there is heightened concern over the spike in COVID cases due to protests and large gatherings. Dr. Birx also revealed the CDC guidelines were laid out by the CDC, not the Trump administration.
EXCLUSIVE – Dr. Birx: White House COVID task force has heightened concerns in the Central Valley with protests and gatherings as main factors to higher case count
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: