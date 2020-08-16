There’s certainly a new energy in the race for the democratic party after their presumptive presidential nominee, tapped California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. The former political advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and former California gubernatorial candidate Amanda Renteria shares some insight of how Harris’ nomination had been in the works for some time. Renteria believes this is only the beginning for Harris.
EXCLUSIVE – Democratic party insider: Kamala Harris’ VP nomination was in the works for some time, it’s breaking barriers
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: