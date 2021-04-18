In less than two weeks we will officially know if a recall election will happen this year. But, many are wondering if the recall could actually become an ally to governor Gavin Newsom? The California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan-Patterson joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to address the latest recall polls and if the party is ready to back a Republican candidate.
Exclusive – Could recall backfire against CA GOP? State chair addresses latest polls, candidates and confidence in Valadao after impeachment vote
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: