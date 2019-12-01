Exclusive: Costa not underestimating Soria in primary race and acknowledges his Presidential pick, Kamala Harris, is fading fast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A man was killed and a woman suffered major injuries Sunday morning after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while they waited outside their crashed vehicle on the 99 Freeway in central Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a call of a traffic collision on the 99 Freeway northbound, south of Clinton Avenue, around 1:40 a.m. with medical personnel responding, Spokesman Mike Salas said. Upon their arrival, officers found the collision involved a vehicle versus two pedestrians.