Career politician and Valley congressman Jim Costa is gearing up for a hard fought battle on Super Tuesday in less than 100 days from now. Costa says he is not underestimating Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria in the 2020 race for District 16. Costa also admits his Presidential endorsement of California Senator Kamala Harris is fading fast and could be out of the race following the first caucus in Iowa.
Exclusive: Costa not underestimating Soria in primary race and acknowledges his Presidential pick, Kamala Harris, is fading fast
