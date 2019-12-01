Exclusive: Costa not underestimating Soria in primary race and acknowledges his Presidential pick, Kamala Harris, is fading fast

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Career politician and Valley congressman Jim Costa is gearing up for a hard fought battle on Super Tuesday in less than 100 days from now. Costa says he is not underestimating Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria in the 2020 race for District 16. Costa also admits his Presidential endorsement of California Senator Kamala Harris is fading fast and could be out of the race following the first caucus in Iowa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com