The California congressional race in district 21 once again went down to the wire. But unlike 2018, republican David Valadao came out on top. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Valadao declared victory over the democratic incumbent T.J. Cox. A couple days later the AP also declared victory for Valadao
He holds a 1,522 vote lead over Cox. All four counties have certified the race. The state will certify the race on December 11th.
EXCLUSIVE: Congressman-elect Valadao calls on Cox to do the right thing and concede, doesn’t expect he will call for a recount
The California congressional race in district 21 once again went down to the wire. But unlike 2018, republican David Valadao came out on top. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Valadao declared victory over the democratic incumbent T.J. Cox. A couple days later the AP also declared victory for Valadao