EXCLUSIVE: Congressman-elect Valadao calls on Cox to do the right thing and concede, doesn’t expect he will call for a recount

The deadly virus continues to spread out of control. Hospitals filling up fast. On Thursday governor Newsom taking action, revealing a regional stay-at-home order if hospitals in a specific region reach 85% capacity. Here in the Central San Joaquin Valley region hospitals are at 78% capacity. That means the region could go into a 3-week lockdown, closing tens of thousands of businesses again.That includes personal care salons, restaurants can only serve takeout and retail stores will only allow 20% capacity. Schools with waivers will be able to remain open. In an candid conversation on Sunday Morning Matters, state senator Andreas Borgeas revealed the science the Newsom administration claims to use to track the spread of the virus doesn't exist. Borgeas says he asked for the data from the secretary of health Dr. Mark Ghaly and learned there's is no data documented.